What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Springfield region

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be in many communities Oct. 23-31. Here are the times for various localities.

CLARK COUNTY

Entire county: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

New Carlisle: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

CHAMPAIGNE COUNTY

North Lewisburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Urbana: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Liberty: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

MIAMI COUNTY

Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Centerville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Clayton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Dayton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Englewood: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Germantown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Harrison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Huber Heights: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Kettering: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Miamisburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Miami Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Moraine: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oakwood: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Riverside: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Vandalia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Washington Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

