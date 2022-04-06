Springfield Civic to present comedy ‘Dearly Beloved’

Day’s comedy knack comes from being raised with four brothers and wanted to make them laugh. It’s been a long time coming for this return.

Two years ago on the day of the table read for SCT’s spring comedy “Dearly Departed,” the announcement for the shutdown due to COVID took effect. The group tried to mount other shows, including the children’s show “Matilda, the Musical,” but rising cases and restrictions prevented it.

In February, SCT made its official comeback with the Civic Jr. production of “One Sunday in Birmingham,” that was successful and a good sign for the group.

Day and Nancy Mahoney, who has been in SCT productions since 1969, are glad to be back, considering the group, which includes nine veteran actors and two newbies, considers themselves friends.

“It’s been really hard,” said Mahoney. “I’m just glad I can still memorize lines over 50 years later.”

Though the production has dealt with the usual setbacks such as timing problems and cast absences, they are ready to lighten up for themselves and for Springfield, and hope to not be interrupted from doing community theater anytime soon.

“It’s a relief with everything going on in the world and if maybe we could get people to laugh and enjoy themselves that may help,” Day said.

Tickets are available at the John Legend Theater box office or online at www.getcareerconnected.org/john-legend-theater-2/#john-legend-theater.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Civic Theatre – Dearly Beloved

Where: John Legend Theater at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Admission: $15 adult; $12 seniors and student

More info: www.facebook.com/SCTheatre.31/