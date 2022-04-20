Springfield City Area Transit lifts mask mandate

Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) lifted its mask mandate this week.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Monday announced it will no longer require masking on public transportation, according to a city of Springfield press release.
“While SCAT continues to take appropriate precautions to create safe conditions for riders, we will follow the TSA’s guidance regarding masks on public transportation,” said Springfield Deputy City Manager Logan Cobbs.
Modifications to SCAT’s operating procedures were made in March 2020 in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory masking was added to those safety measures in early 2021 and extended later that year to March 2022, according to the release.
As of April 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not enforce its 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation. However, the CDC continues to recommend masking for indoor public transportation places.
Since the pandemic’s start, nearly 35,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The Clark County Combined Health District has reported a low number of cases weekly for the last several weeks.
More information about public transportation in Springfield can be found at springfieldohio. gov/SCAT.
