BreakingNews
Springfield City Area Transit lifts mask mandate
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield City Area Transit lifts mask mandate

Riders get on and off the SCAT buses last year at the bus center in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Riders get on and off the SCAT buses last year at the bus center in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
24 minutes ago

Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) lifted its mask mandate this week.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Monday announced it will no longer require masking on public transportation, according to a city of Springfield press release.

“While SCAT continues to take appropriate precautions to create safe conditions for riders, we will follow the TSA’s guidance regarding masks on public transportation,” said Springfield Deputy City Manager Logan Cobbs.

Modifications to SCAT’s operating procedures were made in March 2020 in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory masking was added to those safety measures in early 2021 and extended later that year to March 2022, according to the release.

Explore“What were you wearing?” exhibit tells the stories of Springfield’s abuse survivors

As of April 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not enforce its 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation. However, the CDC continues to recommend masking for indoor public transportation places.

Since the pandemic’s start, nearly 35,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The Clark County Combined Health District has reported a low number of cases weekly for the last several weeks.

More information about public transportation in Springfield can be found at springfieldohio. gov/SCAT.

In Other News
1
COTTREL: Sports park project should benefit many in western Clark...
2
Mercy Health names new leader to Springfield’s emergency and ambulatory...
3
60 Clark County employers are looking to hire during Thursday job fair
4
Springfield High School to perform fourth show, first musical since...
5
New Ohio bill aims to expand preschool access, with federal help

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top