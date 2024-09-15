Springfield church’s greeting cards help residents welcome Haitian neighbors

Pastor Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church wants to see 15,000 cards go out into the community.

“Our Haitian friends are not oppressed by any fault of their own,” Ruby said. “They’re oppressed because of what people in our community are doing to them. They are a strong, proud, capable group of people and we absolutely love them.”

Ruby’s message on Sunday centered on how to respond with love to Springfield’s recent national spotlight, triggered by baseless claims of Haitian migrants stealing or eating pets in Springfield.

Ruby said a welcoming message is important, and he challenged his congregation to love their Haitian neighbors as they love themselves.

Central Christian Church members on Sunday filed through a line to embrace or offer words of encouragement to several Haitian congregation members.

James Fleurijean, a Haitian member of Ruby’s congregation and Springfield resident of four years, said he was deeply saddened by claims made about his community by political leaders.

But he said he feels supported by his church family and friends.

“Today, I feel relief from what is happening,” he said. “I don’t feel there’s much I can do about this, but we can hope that we’ll come together and find solutions.”

Ruby called upon his congregation to challenge rumors and pray for the leaders of their city as they try to secure resources for their community.

“I have attended city council meetings, and I’ve heard things being said about you that just break my heart,” Ruby said to his Haitian congregation members on Sunday. “We love you and we are glad that you’re here.”

He also challenged community members and political leaders parroting misinformation about Haitian Springfield residents to consider the impact that has on a community.

Ruby said the city of Springfield has been shrinking for many years, but is finally growing again.

“That is the story we need to be telling.”