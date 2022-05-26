McGregor Metal to start $2 million building addition, hire 50 people

The demand and a growing clientele base for the company’s automotive work lead to the purchasing of new machines and plans for the Leffel expansion.

Jamie McGregor, L, stands in an open field behind the Leffel Lane facility that is part of McGregor Metal. The field will be the location of a 21,000 square-foot addition to the Leffel facility. Hasan Karim/Staff

“Unprecedented growth in our automotive segment required us to increase our footprint where we do our welding,” commented Jamie McGregor, Chief Executive Officer. “It’s an exciting time in our history as we make an eight figure investment in our future to accommodate $100 million in sales by 2024. We are beyond thrilled,” Jamie McGregor said.

McGregor’s annual revenues have steadily grown since dropping to a low of $43 million in 2020 due to the pandemic. Before that, revenues had gone from $76 million in 2014 to $57 million in 2019. However, revenues have began to bounce back. Last year, the company saw about $60 million in sales and is projecting $80 million in sales by the end of 2022.

Supply chain issues have improved, and the company has adapted to pre-pandemic challenges by finding new clients as well as making changes in terms of products and parts.

The manufacturer plans to see $100 million in sales by the next year or two, McGregor said, noting that figure would represent the largest in sales revenue in the company’s history.

Growth in business and products have led to the company needing more workers to fulfill orders. The company had about 270 associates leading up to the pandemic before that number dropped down to under 100 during 2020.

Now the company is growing back its workforce and has surpassed pre-pandemic numbers.

“We must increase our workforce in order to fulfill the aggressive production targets we anticipate from our customers,” said Kara Williams, the Director of Human Resources for McGregor.

The addition to the Leffel facility as well as the need to hire 50 more employees follows a decision by the company earlier this year to rebrand itself from McGregor Metalworking Companies to McGregor Metal. The company’s four facilities in Springfield, each with a distinctive name and brand, are following suit.