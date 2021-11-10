Springfield businesses hosting virtual auctions to benefit Salvation Army

Winans Chocolates + Coffees, led by Chandi Shah, and Oats & Doughs, led by Brittany Barlow, will host weekly auctions for baskets containing cookies, chocolates and coffee items on the Oats and Doughs Facebook page from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Shah and Barlow’s goal is to raise $5,000 by Christmas, up from last year’s achieved goal of $4,000.