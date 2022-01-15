Springfield bakery to host Valentine’s cookie decorating events

For those who attend in-person, masks will be at their discretion, Gordon said. If anyone is having symptoms of any illness, they are asked to stay home.

“We just wanted to have a fun activity for friends and family to enjoy. With this one, we came up with take home kits so everyone that wants in on the fun can be, while still being safe,” Gordon said.

Each kit will include six sugar cookies, three bags of icing (red, pink and white), three kinds of sprinkles and instructions.

Explore Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Those who order take home kits can pick them up between Feb. 12-14.

This is the bakery’s first year hosting the events. Gordan said the operators plan to make this an annual event based on the turnout.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.