Springfield bakery to host Valentine’s cookie decorating events

A Springfield bakery is hosting holiday cookie decorating events next month.
It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host two Valentine’s cookie decorating events from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.
“This time we’ll be having in-person and take home kits. We understand there are still those in the community that may not be comfortable attending in-person events; now they can join the fun from home,” cake decorator Nikki Gordon said.
The cost is $25 at the time of reservation. All reservations (table slot and take home kits) will be accepted until Feb. 12. There are only 12 spots open for each in-person event and the bakery is making up as many take home kits that are ordered through the deadline.
“We have the deadline in place to allow us time to bake all the cookies and have all the kits assembled for pick up,” Gordon said.
For those who attend in-person, masks will be at their discretion, Gordon said. If anyone is having symptoms of any illness, they are asked to stay home.
“We just wanted to have a fun activity for friends and family to enjoy. With this one, we came up with take home kits so everyone that wants in on the fun can be, while still being safe,” Gordon said.
Each kit will include six sugar cookies, three bags of icing (red, pink and white), three kinds of sprinkles and instructions.
Those who order take home kits can pick them up between Feb. 12-14.
This is the bakery’s first year hosting the events. Gordan said the operators plan to make this an annual event based on the turnout.
The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.
