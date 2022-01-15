Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield bakery to host Valentine’s cookie decorating events

It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield. Contributed
caption arrowCaption
It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
33 minutes ago

A Springfield bakery is hosting holiday cookie decorating events next month.

It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host two Valentine’s cookie decorating events from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

“This time we’ll be having in-person and take home kits. We understand there are still those in the community that may not be comfortable attending in-person events; now they can join the fun from home,” cake decorator Nikki Gordon said.

ExploreHuntsman to headline Clark State MLK Day celebration that honors peacekeeper awardees

The cost is $25 at the time of reservation. All reservations (table slot and take home kits) will be accepted until Feb. 12. There are only 12 spots open for each in-person event and the bakery is making up as many take home kits that are ordered through the deadline.

“We have the deadline in place to allow us time to bake all the cookies and have all the kits assembled for pick up,” Gordon said.

For those who attend in-person, masks will be at their discretion, Gordon said. If anyone is having symptoms of any illness, they are asked to stay home.

“We just wanted to have a fun activity for friends and family to enjoy. With this one, we came up with take home kits so everyone that wants in on the fun can be, while still being safe,” Gordon said.

Each kit will include six sugar cookies, three bags of icing (red, pink and white), three kinds of sprinkles and instructions.

ExploreEvents around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Those who order take home kits can pick them up between Feb. 12-14.

This is the bakery’s first year hosting the events. Gordan said the operators plan to make this an annual event based on the turnout.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.

In Other News
1
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
2
Mercy Health alters return-to-work guidelines for some COVID positive...
3
Clark County deputy auditor fired, under investigation
4
Clark County man honored for efforts at fairgrounds
5
Mercy Health-Springfield announces new vice president of operations

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top