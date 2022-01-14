Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties over this weekend.
Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit
The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit will be at Huntington Bank, 2961 Derr Road in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
To schedule a 15-minuted 2D or 3D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When you call to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
For more information, visit mercy.com/news-events/events.
A Night of Comedy
A Night of Comedy will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Turner Studio Theatre at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC).
The Chalk de Peace Comedy show will include Mark Gregory, Nate Washington, Luke Capasso, Daryl Clark and Dwight McCormick.
The studio opens at 7 p.m., and there will be a cash bar and a Forever Moments 360 Photo Booth.
Tickets cost $30 and are available at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu.
Church Lunch and Thrift Store
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield, will host a Rainbow Table lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday. Everyone is welcome.
The Outreach Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday.
For more information, visit stjohnslutheran-spfldoh.com.
