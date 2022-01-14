Hamburger icon
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

There will be a few events going on in Clark and Champaign counties over this weekend, including the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit will be at a Springfield bank. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
There will be a few events going on in Clark and Champaign counties over this weekend, including the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit will be at a Springfield bank. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Brooke Spurlock
44 minutes ago

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties over this weekend.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit will be at Huntington Bank, 2961 Derr Road in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

To schedule a 15-minuted 2D or 3D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When you call to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

For more information, visit mercy.com/news-events/events.

A Night of Comedy

A Night of Comedy will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Turner Studio Theatre at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The Chalk de Peace Comedy show will include Mark Gregory, Nate Washington, Luke Capasso, Daryl Clark and Dwight McCormick.

The studio opens at 7 p.m., and there will be a cash bar and a Forever Moments 360 Photo Booth.

Tickets cost $30 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu.

Church Lunch and Thrift Store

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield, will host a Rainbow Table lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday. Everyone is welcome.

The Outreach Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday.

For more information, visit stjohnslutheran-spfldoh.com.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

