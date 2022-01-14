Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

For more information, visit mercy.com/news-events/events.

A Night of Comedy

A Night of Comedy will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Turner Studio Theatre at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The Chalk de Peace Comedy show will include Mark Gregory, Nate Washington, Luke Capasso, Daryl Clark and Dwight McCormick.

The studio opens at 7 p.m., and there will be a cash bar and a Forever Moments 360 Photo Booth.

Explore Free program to build computer skills available at Mechanicsburg Public Library

Tickets cost $30 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu.

Church Lunch and Thrift Store

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield, will host a Rainbow Table lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday. Everyone is welcome.

The Outreach Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday.

For more information, visit stjohnslutheran-spfldoh.com.