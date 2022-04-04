springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield bakery to host Easter cupcake, cookie decorating event

It's Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host an Easter cupcake and cookie decorating event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago
Reservations for Saturday’s event accepted up until Wednesday.

It’s Your Party Bakery, at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host an Easter cupcake and cookie decorating event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The bakery will have both in-person and take home kits, just as it did with its Valentine’s events, said cake decorator Nikki Gordon.

The cost is $25 at the time of reservation. All reservations (table slot and take home kits) will be accepted until April 6. The bakery can have 15 people at the in-person event.

Each in-person kit will include four cupcakes, two icing colors and assorted sprinkles. Each take-home kit will include six sugar cookies, edible paint pallet and brush, and instructions.

To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912 or message them on Facebook.

This is the bakery’s first year hosting this event. They have also hosted gingerbread house and Valentine’s cookie decorating events.

“We’re using this year to introduce new activities to the community and our hope is that it grows to become an annual activity that families look forward to,” Gordon said.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to Springfield almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday. The bakery offers a variety of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

