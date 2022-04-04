Springfield bakery to host Easter cupcake, cookie decorating event

To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912 or message them on Facebook.

This is the bakery’s first year hosting this event. They have also hosted gingerbread house and Valentine’s cookie decorating events.

“We’re using this year to introduce new activities to the community and our hope is that it grows to become an annual activity that families look forward to,” Gordon said.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to Springfield almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday. The bakery offers a variety of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more.