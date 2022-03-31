Library, Symphony combine for family story event

Families will find the best of both worlds with a story and music combining for an afternoon of entertainment on Sunday.
“Tunes-n-Tales: The Frog Prince” will be presented in partnership between the Clark County Public Library and Springfield Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. at the main library branch’s Gaier Room, 201 S. Fountain Ave.
Along with the regular 2 p.m. performance, a sensory-friendly performance will be offered at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available in the library’s Lenski Children’s Room with a limit of five tickets per family; tickets are required for entry.
The library-symphony partnership has been ongoing for several years, but the pandemic prevented any the past couple years and both organizations are pleased to offer it again.
“What makes these programs so special is that children get to experience a live musical performance along with the story,” said Allison Peck, library public relations manager. “It’s a great way to get kids excited about reading and music.”
Children’s librarian Sonya Knisley will be the narrator for each performance.
The sensory performance is designed for children who don’t react well to certain aspects of a regular performance.
“Tunes-n-Tales” is presented in memory of Janet McCroskey, who had history with both organizations. She worked as a librarian for several years and was a violinist for the symphony for 30 years.
She passed away in 2017 and left funds to support several area arts organizations including for children’s entertainment, with “Tunes-n-Tales” being the result.
“To have that money left to us to support this program was a nice surprise,” said Springfield Symphony executive director Lou Ross.
HOW TO GO
What: Tunes & Tales: The Frog Prince
Where: Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: Sunday, April 3, 2 and 3:30 p.m.
Admission: Free; tickets are required
More info: 937-328-6905 or go to www.ccplohio.org
