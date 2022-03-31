Library, Symphony combine for family story event

Children’s librarian Sonya Knisley will be the narrator for each performance.

The sensory performance is designed for children who don’t react well to certain aspects of a regular performance.

“Tunes-n-Tales” is presented in memory of Janet McCroskey, who had history with both organizations. She worked as a librarian for several years and was a violinist for the symphony for 30 years.

She passed away in 2017 and left funds to support several area arts organizations including for children’s entertainment, with “Tunes-n-Tales” being the result.

“To have that money left to us to support this program was a nice surprise,” said Springfield Symphony executive director Lou Ross.

HOW TO GO

What: Tunes & Tales: The Frog Prince

Where: Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: Sunday, April 3, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Admission: Free; tickets are required

More info: 937-328-6905 or go to www.ccplohio.org