Springfield arts and cultural nonprofits could receive grants of up to $60,000

The money for the grants will come from Springfield’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars in which it started receiving last year. The city plans on using some of that money to aid Springfield nonprofit arts, cultural and tourism organizations that have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s total allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars will total to $44.2 million and Springfield has until 2024 to allocate that money for projects and expenditures. The deadline to spend the money is December 2026.