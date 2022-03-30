springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield arts and cultural nonprofits could receive grants of up to $60,000

Downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
19 minutes ago

Springfield’s local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations could be awarded with grants of up to $60,000 by the city, which will be funded by federal relief dollars that were allocated locally in 2021.

The money for the grants will come from Springfield’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars in which it started receiving last year. The city plans on using some of that money to aid Springfield nonprofit arts, cultural and tourism organizations that have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark County

The city’s total allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars will total to $44.2 million and Springfield has until 2024 to allocate that money for projects and expenditures. The deadline to spend the money is December 2026.

The goal of the grants focused on nonprofits that deal with the arts is to also competitively award funds to support creative place-making programs and activities that promote the artistic capacity of the community, according to a news release from the city this week.

“A strong, robust arts and culture community is a vital component of a thriving city like Springfield,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “Through these organizations and programs, we are able to come together as a community with a greater appreciation of both our individual differences and shared interests.”

ExploreGas prices dip, but expected to rise again with no long-term relief in sight

City officials say that they support projects that integrate arts, culture and design activities into efforts that strengthen the Springfield community.

Those who are eligible to receive funding must have offices in Springfield, provide services to residents as well as be able to demonstrate financial need for the grant due to increased expenses or decreased revenues due to COVID-19.

For a more complete list of eligibility requirements as well as where applications can be completed, visit springfieldohio.gov.

Applications will become available on Monday, April 4.

In Other News
1
The Beast coaster at Kings Island gets new track, longer length to...
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Cleanup at toxic Tremont City Barrel Fill one step closer
5
Fundraiser planned for children of couple who died in fiery crash

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top