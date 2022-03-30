Springfield arts and cultural nonprofits could receive grants of up to $60,000

Springfield’s local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations could be awarded with grants of up to $60,000 by the city, which will be funded by federal relief dollars that were allocated locally in 2021.
The money for the grants will come from Springfield’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars in which it started receiving last year. The city plans on using some of that money to aid Springfield nonprofit arts, cultural and tourism organizations that have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s total allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars will total to $44.2 million and Springfield has until 2024 to allocate that money for projects and expenditures. The deadline to spend the money is December 2026.
The goal of the grants focused on nonprofits that deal with the arts is to also competitively award funds to support creative place-making programs and activities that promote the artistic capacity of the community, according to a news release from the city this week.
“A strong, robust arts and culture community is a vital component of a thriving city like Springfield,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “Through these organizations and programs, we are able to come together as a community with a greater appreciation of both our individual differences and shared interests.”
City officials say that they support projects that integrate arts, culture and design activities into efforts that strengthen the Springfield community.
Those who are eligible to receive funding must have offices in Springfield, provide services to residents as well as be able to demonstrate financial need for the grant due to increased expenses or decreased revenues due to COVID-19.
For a more complete list of eligibility requirements as well as where applications can be completed, visit springfieldohio.gov.
Applications will become available on Monday, April 4.
