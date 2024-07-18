Springfield arts group presents ‘Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.’

For the third consecutive summer, OPAI has combined its two-week theater day camp into not just a fun learning environment exploring all areas of theater, but also a rehearsal to present a Disney musical. While unusual, it’s proving successful, according to OPAI ballet mistress Amy Davidge.

She said the camp filled its 60 slots two hours after applications began. Kindergarteners through just-graduated seniors are in the mix.

“I’m up to my ears in kids,” she said, laughing. “As long as everyone can have an experience, meet new friends and we can get as many kids as possible exposed to the arts, that’s my happy place.”

“Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” follows the traditional classic and features many of its classic songs but will offer a fresh experience as it was just redone by iTheatrics and includes new numbers such as one from the 2010 live-action version.

“I try to choose something the kids and I can get excited about. If they’re not having fun, it’s just blah,” Davidge said.

Another new twist is having three Cheshire Cats as narrators, but expect all the other favorite characters for the journey. Many of the experienced members of the group will be in leads while the youngest will play starfish.

Sydney Snider, a 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student, was in a supporting role in her previous camp experience. Dedication including taking voice lessons helped her land the lead role of Alice in 2024 and she’s prepared to go from the back to the spotlight.

“I’ve always been super comfortable in front of an audience,” she said. “(Alice) doesn’t know who she is and I can relate to that.”

That’s a good thing to have going for her as another challenge Snider has is she’ll be onstage almost the entire time, which she admits being more stressed about, while her castmates will have several breaks. Davidge is confident in her.

“Sydney is at one with Alice, she gets her,” Davidge said.

The audience can also expect wacky props including several mushrooms and colorful costumes and sets being done by volunteers to bring Wonderland to life more than just in name. Davidge said although OPAI is most renowned in the community for its annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker,” this new tradition has created a special place in her heart.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” she said. “I love ‘The Nutcracker,’ but this is different and fun and there’s a sense of pride creating something in two weeks. We hope the community will experience it with us.”

Auditions for OPAI’s 35th version of “The Nutcracker” will be in September. It will be presented Dec. 20-21 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

HOW TO GO

What: “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.”

Where: John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Admission: $17 adults; $14 students, seniors and veterans

More info: www.facebook.com/ohioperformingartsinstitute/