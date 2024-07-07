Springfield appoints new community development director

“Logan is dedicated to public service and enhancing the quality of life for Springfield residents.” City manager Bryan Heck said in the release. “Her track record of delivering results and ability to establish and achieve measurable objectives make her an ideal candidate for the position of director of Community Development.”

Cobbs has experience overseeing communications, transportation and internal operations in Springfield. As director of communications of Corpus Christi, she was responsible for public information, multimedia, engagement, marketing and the 311 call center, according to the release.

As community development director, Cobbs will oversee the city’s building regulations, code compliance, neighborhood engagement and planning and zoning efforts, according to the release.

“I am privileged and enthusiastic to be rejoining the city of Springfield and collaborating with a team of committed and skilled professionals,” Cobbs said in the release. “Our work plays a vital role in the community, and our focus will be on creating a positive impact both now and in the future.”

Cobbs is a University of Dayton alumna and has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s of public administration.

Springfield’s previous community development coordinator, Shannon Meadows, was appointed as Harrison Twp. administrator in Clark County in April. She is the first woman in the position.