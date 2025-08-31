Springfield planning for colder months as it allocates federal funding

If the city commission approves the ordinances at its next meeting, Sheltered Inc. will receive up to $89,1000; the Nehemiah Foundation up to $29,000; and Springfield Promise Neighborhood up to $25,000.

Each agreement is to reimburse services rendered or actual hours worked in the case of salary payment. The city sent out requests for proposals previously and reviewed those received “line item by line item” to figure out what’s eligible for CDBG funds, awarding less than requested in some cases, City Manager Bryan Heck said.

Contracts dependent on federal funding coming through

The city receives about $2 million in CDBG funds each year and puts out requests for proposal throughout the year, Heck said.

CDBG funds since 2005 have “provided safe and affordable housing to over 2.1 million households, supported public infrastructure serving nearly 59 million people nationwide and created/retained 581,495 jobs through economic development activities. Since 1992, the HOME program has completed nearly 1.4 million units of affordable housing and provided tenant-based rental assistance to 403,788 low-income families,” the city wrote in a sample letter residents can send to congress to advocate against funding cuts.

If expected federal funds are not received, this could negate or change the contracts.

“All of our contracts, specifically federal, but even looking at our state funds, we are making sure that we’re putting in language that if for some reason the funding goes away or is changed ... then the contracts would be impacted by that,” Heck said. This means the city would not be on the hook for providing the funding if the federal source does not provide it.

Proposed agreements with local nonprofits

Under the proposed agreement that would go into effect Oct. 1, Sheltered Inc. will continue operating its shelters overnight for people and families, provide case management and resource navigation to find permanent supports, coordinate with community partners and maintain client services records. CDBG funds will provide up to $41,000 in salary payments for a full time fiscal manager and part-time case manager. The remaining funds will reimburse costs for utilities, travel and transport with administrative costs, and equipment, supplies and materials.

Funds for the Nehemiah Foundation will support its Faith Community Crisis Response Team to coordinate, train and provide resources to area faith-based organizations and partners to meet emergent needs, as well as maintain a rapid-response network that can mobilize volunteers and resources within 24 hours of a crisis. It will also facilitate communication between the crisis response team, city, law enforcement, health providers and other agencies, and manage operational support, administrative oversight and reporting.

Of the up to $29,000 total, $15,000 will be allocated to staffing a director of the Faith Community Crisis Response team and $14,000 will go toward operations support.

Planning for warming centers ahead of colder months

The Nehemiah Foundation has more recently taken on planning for emergency warming centers each winter in partnership with the Salvation Army, as well as meeting people experiencing homelessness where they are to provide guidance and resources like hygiene items and sunscreen.

Last year, community member Kenneth “Barron” Seelig started up a 24/7 warming shelter at the Victory Faith Center downtown in response to the great need.

At last week’s commission meeting, Seelig expressed disappointment in not hearing from the city after his recent request about the city’s specific planning for a warming center this upcoming winter. Heck said the city is in internal discussions and Director of Community Development Logan Cobbs would meet with Seelig.

Springfield experienced a blow to its shelter capacity last summer after the Executive Inn closed. City Commission voted not to renew a contract with homelessness nonprofit Homefull, which had been managing the facility. This left Sheltered Inc. as the only shelter option for many people and families, with a men’s shelter and women and children’s shelter, which both now operate 24 hours daily.

Under the proposed agreement, Springfield Promise Neighborhood will use funds to support personnel engaged in its educational and community outreach services, and funds will cover operating expenses, occupancy costs for the program facility and necessary equipment.

Of the up to $25,000 total, $11,025 is allocated for personnel and the remainder is for operations support, occupancy and equipment.

Under CDBG requirements, all services must primarily benefit low- to moderate-income people.