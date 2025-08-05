Draft appropriations bill would fund Springfield development, housing initiatives

The Senate’s version, which is the most recent, includes both Community Development Block Grants and the Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) program.

Congress is expected to return for a vote on the full appropriations package in September. It is unclear if Springfield will receive all the funds for which it is planning.

Springfield approved the sending of its five-year consolidated spending plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan is due to HUD Aug. 16.

In its current form, the draft would use $1.7 million in CDBG funds per year for housing for people experiencing homelessness and with disabilities, as well as for public services, housing affordability and rehabilitation, code enforcement, demolition, promotion of fair housing and administration, the Engaged Neighborhood project and public improvements, and economic development and job creation.

The HOME Investment Partnerships program would use more than $439,000 per year for HOME entitlement activities, the Community Housing Development Organization reserve, operating expenses and HOME administration. HOME entitlement activities include homeownership assistance and “activities that promote the development of affordable housing units including rental housing and/or single-family housing,” according to the city.

The draft also plans to use just over $155,000 in ESG funds for homeless prevention and rapid rehousing, homeless management information systems, emergency shelter operations and administrative funds. ESG’s goal is to help people regain permanent housing after being in a crisis or experiencing homelessness.

These funds were included in the federal spending law.