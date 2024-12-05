Victory Faith Center opens new 24/7 Springfield warming shelter, run by community

Seelig said he knows hardship himself and is dedicated to helping the community, whether through the annual Highway Hikers Toy Run or as a “street pastor” ministering to people from all walks of life. He gives most people he encounters “a little bit of Jesus” — small Jesus figurines.

“The three greatest things in the world are faith, hope and love, and if you lose any of those, you’re in bad shape,” Seelig said.

After closure of Springfield’s Executive Inn homeless shelter, there are fewer options in the city than there were months ago.

Seelig credited Clyde and Robin Suttles, the Victory Faith Center owners, for opening the church to the public.

Jazmine Truesdale was one of several people staying at the shelter Tuesday night and said it was a welcome respite from the freezing cold. She said she would not wish homelessness in the cold on her “worst enemy.”

“I’m forever grateful for [Seelig] because of what he’s doing for me,” Truesdale said. “Without him I would have been on the street last night and tonight, but because of that man I have a warm roof over my head.”

She saw Seelig’s post on Facebook on Monday and decided to shelter there, getting hot meals, where she particularly enjoyed a Tuesday breakfast of biscuits and gravy.

She said she is alone in Springfield save for her partner, and her 2-year-old daughter is staying with family out of town to keep her safe.

“I’m not going to see my baby out on the street; I can survive out here better than a little 2-year-old can,” Truesdale said. “So I currently have to suffer the emotional consequences of that.”

Brian Deyo, who is staying at a Sheltered Inc. shelter but visited the warming center with his partner Truesdale, said the center is amazing and the community needs more people to help like this.

The city operates its own warming shelter in the cold season, but it only opens when temperatures reach single digits. The city shelter opens at the Salvation Army and is managed by Aaron Roy, the Flourishing Neighborhoods Initiative director at the Nehemiah Foundation.

Roy met with Seelig on Tuesday to discuss how he and the Nehemiah Foundation could help the cause.

Springfield experienced a blow to its shelter capacity this summer after the Executive Inn closed. City Commission voted not to renew a contract with homelessness nonprofit Homefull, which had been managing the facility. This left Sheltered Inc. as the only shelter option for many individuals and families. Their men’s shelter is a 12-hour facility, and their women and children’s site is 24 hours.

Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett, who was at the emergency shelter Tuesday afternoon, said the citizen-led effort is inspiring. She said people have become frustrated by the red tape the city faces preventing it from opening up vacant buildings to people on the street.

“To see a community member just step up and do it because he had the resources, he knew of a space and he made it happen, it’s inspiring and gives me hope,” Tackett said.

Victory Faith Center Pastor Pauline Hamblin emphasized that a person may experience homelessness for a variety of reasons and many people are “just a few paychecks away” from that situation themselves.

“When you see somebody in that kind of need, if you can at all, you really need to be the extension of God’s hands,” Hamblin said.

VFC has received a variety of donations and offers for help from all over the city, Hamblin said.

People have supported the warming center through food, money and other donations and can continue to do so. Shortly after Seelig gave this reporter a list of helpful items, an individual arrived in a box truck full of donations that could come in handy.

It’s difficult to gauge the shelter’s exact needs in an ever-changing homeless landscape, but Seelig said no donations will go to waste. If there is an excess at the VFC, he said he will find a place that can use those resources.

Several people called and texted Seelig asking what the shelter needs and offering to bring certain items, like easy-to-heat foods.

But the shelter still needs more volunteers to help keep it open 24/7, Seelig said. He encouraged those interested to call him at 937-926-4103, or show up between 2-4 p.m. at 424 S. Fountain Ave. People interested in giving monetary donations can find information on Seelig’s Facebook page.

Jodie Brann saw Seelig’s Facebook post, though she didn’t know him prior, and immediately called to help out. She said she has since seen the “blessings pour in” with generous donations and actions.

“You just come in here and it puts a smile on your face,” Brann said.

With around 450 registered churches in Clark County and more than 100 in the city, Seelig said “there shouldn’t be a single hungry homeless person here.”

“There’s so many people leaning on shovels and planning for holes,” Seelig said.

Seelig said the VFC was happy to work with him, and the city expedited an occupancy permit for 90 days to allow the shelter to open quickly.

The VFC will also give out 25 food baskets that will include ham on Dec. 14, and will have a Christmas dinner on Dec. 25, Hamblin said. It holds soup kitchens Saturdays and Sundays.