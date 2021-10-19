springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield airport awarded $2M in federal grants for runway work

Springfield Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Springfield Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Hasan Karim
47 minutes ago
Money will be used for lighting rehabilitation, work on one of the runways.

The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Springfield two grants that total a little over $2 million.

That money is to be used for rehabilitation work related to a runway at the municipal airport.

The announcement was made this month by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) who said that the money is part of a total of a little over $4.1 million that has been awarded to airports in Southwest Ohio in order for them to make necessary improvements.

The money will be used for runway lighting rehabilitation as well as work slated to be done on one of the runways at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

A grant of about $1,425,000 will be used for the rehabilitation work related to the runway itself, while another grant award of $625,000 will go towards runway lighting.

That information was included in a news release from Brown’s office.

One other airport in Southwest Ohio has received grant awards by the FAA, as announced this month, and that is the Butler County Regional Airport and Hogan Field. That money is to be used to rehabilitate the runway at that airport, according to Brown’s office.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will provide Southwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

The FAA also awarded the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport a $46,500 grant in August in order to purchase a zero-emission on-road airport vehicle.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program, according to the release from Brown’s office.

The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact, the release added.

