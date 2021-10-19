Springfield airport awarded $2M in federal grants for runway work

That information was included in a news release from Brown’s office.

One other airport in Southwest Ohio has received grant awards by the FAA, as announced this month, and that is the Butler County Regional Airport and Hogan Field. That money is to be used to rehabilitate the runway at that airport, according to Brown’s office.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will provide Southwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

The FAA also awarded the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport a $46,500 grant in August in order to purchase a zero-emission on-road airport vehicle.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program, according to the release from Brown’s office.

The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact, the release added.