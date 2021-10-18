Mercy Health-Springfield now affiliated with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

William Farrar, MD, the CEO at the OSUCCC – James said that “expanding access to high-quality cancer care and clinical trials while minimizing the travel burden for patients and families is a priority at the OSUCCC – James.”

“We know that through this collaboration with Mercy Health – Springfield, more patients in Clark and Champaign counties will have access to the most innovative and state-of-the-art cancer treatments and research available. There is nothing more important to us than curing cancer, and this new affiliation enables us to expand the scope of cancer care into the community while extending our shared vision of creating a cancer-free world,” Farrar added.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death nationwide and Ohio is among the nation’s leaders in both cancer rates and cancer-related mortality, according to the release from Mercy Health.

In Clark County between 2012-2016, an average of 845 new invasive cancer cases and 350 deaths occurred each year, the release added.

The affiliation with OSUCCC-James is part of a larger alliance between the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, a world-class, academic medical center and Mercy Health, according to representatives of Mercy Health.