Clark County makes next decisions for federal COVID-19 relief funds: How they will be used

The money is coming from $26 million allocated to Clark County from the $1.9 trillion ARPA that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. A total of $350 billion was allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from pandemic impact.

A portion of ARPA funds can be used for broadband infrastructure projects. Roughly $19,330 of ARPA spending approved by commissioners this month will go toward installing a cloud storage system for the Clark County Auditor’s Office, providing “remote cloud system service connectivity for daily operations,” the Board’s resolution said.