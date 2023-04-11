Springfield 911 caller remained on phone during deadly Springfield explosion

“Oh my god, her whole house smelled like gas when she opened the door,” the caller said. “Oh my gosh, I’m scared. I’m shaking… I can smell it all throughout all these apartments, it’s coming out their doors.”

Others evacuated the building as the caller continued to knock on doors and shout to residents to get their attention. She told the dispatcher that she could not get a few people to answer. Another person helping the caller knock on doors tried to get the attention of a resident who appeared to be “asleep” in front of her doorway.

Seconds later an explosion erupts, as the caller and others heard in the background of the call scream. The dispatcher tries to communicate with the caller, who is yelling at others about a child who was inside the building.

“Her baby, her baby,” the caller sobbed. “She needs help, she needs help. There’s a baby in there.”

People at the scene rescued an infant who “wasn’t even a year old” after the blast.

The caller told the dispatcher that a woman ran out of an apartment while she was on fire.

“I tried to get everyone out,” she said. “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Edeline Ducatel, 50, of Springfield, died two days after the explosion.

The second woman involved in the incident remains in critical condition, according to the fire division. The 11-month-old child was also transported to the Shriners wing of Dayton Children’s Hospital.