Woman hospitalized in Springfield explosion died

The cause of the break in the gas line that resulted in the explosion and fire remains under investigation.

Crews responded to a report of a gas leak in the 1000 block of East Home Road at about 1 p.m. on Saturday in a four-unit townhome. The explosion happened as firefighters and EMS staff arrived.

The three victims were transported from the scene in multiple medical helicopters.

A large column of smoke was coming from the structure. Fire crews worked on the ensuing blaze for about 30 to 45 minutes, according to Springfield fire chief Brian Miller on Saturday.

The incident came about two and a half weeks after another explosion in Springfield. On Tuesday, March 21, three construction workers were injured after a propane tank was damaged during work in an old Children’s Home building that’s under renovation for the Department of Job and Family Services in the 500 block of East Home Road.