Southern comfort food in Clark County: Vittles and Grits restaurant opens

A new Southern style comfort food restaurant has opened in German Twp.
Vittles and Grits, located at 3836 Lawrenceville Drive in Lawrenceville, held its opening day on Monday.
Restaurant owner Erin Phillips, a nearly 25-year resident of Lawrenceville, said the eatery’s menu is inspired by the comfort food she grew up eating while living in eastern Tennessee.
“Vittles” are food items that are hot and ready to eat, like soup beans and cornbread, a staple at the new restaurant, Phillips said.
Also on the menu, of course, are grits. The restaurant features grits specials every day, but also offers plain grits that patrons can be customized to suit their tastes.
Breakfast is also served at Vittles and Grits all day, Phillips said.
Phillips formerly worked in the pharmacy field, but she decided last year she wanted to fulfill a dream of opening a restaurant. Phillips loves cooking and said she often cooks for loved ones at gatherings and other occasions.
“The best feeling is when you cook something for someone, you see them take their first bite, and you see them smile,” she said. “It brings me joy.”
Phillips runs the restaurant with her husband, Matt, and a small staff of workers.
The Southern food stop is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its first week but will expand its hours to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting next Monday.
The restaurant’s location was formerly B and K’s Restaurant and Creamery.
