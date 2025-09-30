Southeastern schools score highest in county on 4-year grad rate, college-career ready on state report card

The district scored 4 stars overall, compared to 3.5 last year, the second highest in the county. Scores increased to 4 stars from 3 in categories of achievement and graduation, and other scores stayed the same with 3 stars in categories of early literacy and progress.

Looking at the scores, Shea said the biggest improvements were in college-career readiness, early literacy and graduation rates.

“That was pleasant and a nice thing to see on the report card,” he said.

Southeastern’s performance index increased to 80% from 79.6%, also the second highest in the county, as well as rose to 75.7% from 68% in early literacy and to 96% from 93.4% in graduation rate.

The district had the highest scores in the county with 96.8% from 90% in four-year graduation rate and to 85.7% from 58.3% in college-career ready, as well as 5 stars in the newly added college-career component. Previously, data was collected on college-career readiness, but this is the first time it impacts the overall score.

However, the district did decline to 3 stars from 4 and to 34.1% from 57.5% in the gap-closing category. It also declined slightly to 94.8% from 98.4% in five-year graduation rate.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Southeastern’s report card this year showed improvement on nine of those markers and declined on five, while two stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.