Shawnee teacher, musician to be remembered for passion, kindness and the love he shared

Bryan Szekacs died after his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Bryan Szekacs passed away Sept. 21 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He taught in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District for 32 years in English, science fiction, drama, coached sports, and directed plays and musicals. Outside of teaching, he enjoyed volunteering in the community and playing guitar in local bands. Contributed

Bryan Szekacs passed away Sept. 21 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He taught in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District for 32 years in English, science fiction, drama, coached sports, and directed plays and musicals. Outside of teaching, he enjoyed volunteering in the community and playing guitar in local bands. Contributed
A local Clark County teacher, musician and volunteer who died after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer will be remembered for his “passion, kindness and dedication, but most of all for the love he shared so freely,” his wife, Beth, said.

Bryan Szekacs, 56, of Springfield, died peacefully on Sept. 21 “after a courageous journey through illness,” according to his obituary.

“Bryan was so much more than words on a page can capture. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, son, brother, teacher, coach and a true friend to so many. His laugh could fill a room, and his kind heart made everyone feel welcome. He was ready for Heaven but had fun on Earth,” his obituary said.

Bryan Szekacs, who passed away Sept. 21 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and his wife, Beth. Contributed

Szekacs, who was born in Illinois, moved to Springfield during his high school years and built a life in the city. He married his wife, Beth, of 36 years in 1988, and they had two sons, Austin and Adam, according to his obituary.

After he graduated college, Szekacs taught for the Newark City School District before transferring to the Clark-Shawnee School District, where he taught English, science fiction and drama, as well as coached sports and directed plays and musicals.

Outside of teaching, he enjoyed volunteering in the community and playing guitar in local bands.

“As much as he loved his work, Bryan’s heart always belonged to his family...He enjoyed life’s simple moments — time with loved ones, laughter with friends — and he gave his best to the people who mattered most,” Beth said.

Bryan Szekacs (bottom right, sitting) passed away Sept. 21. He and his wife, Beth's, son, Austin, got married Sept. 13. The couple moved their wedding to this year instead of next so his dad could be a part of it. Bryan, who was in the hospital but determined to go to the wedding, was discharged to attend the “beautiful day.” Contributed

Clark-Shawnee Superintendent Brian Kuhn said Szekacs spent 32 years at the district before retiring last May.

“During his tenure with the district, Mr. Szekacs taught, coached, directed and mentored hundreds of students. Clark-Shawnee will forever be grateful for the difference Mr. Szekacs made as an educator and a colleague. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Szekacs family during this very difficult time,” Kuhn said.

Beth said Szekacs was a true jack of all trades and shared his gifts with everyone around him.

“He had a special way of connecting with high school students...helping them discover their strengths and pushing them to grow. Bryan never clocked out when it came to his students; he spent countless hours at school, giving his time because he cared so deeply,” she said.

Director Bryan Szekacs and the cast of "High School Musical" Friday, April 19, 2024. This weekend's musical marks the 25th and last time Szekacs will direct the students in a performance. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Szekacs, known for his “humor and outgoing, welcoming personality,” directed his 25th and last musical in April 2024, Disney’s High School Musical on Stage, after he was diagnosed in 2023. He previously told the News-Sun he chose this show because one of his goals when he started teaching was to bring people together.

“I was given 10 months to live, and I was supposed to die basically in July, according to statistics,” Szekacs said in April 2024, “and we’ve gotten to the point where the chemo’s not working anymore, so we’re winding up on things, so to speak,” he said.

“It’s OK. I had a great life...I had a job that I feel really good about. I have a beautiful wife, two wonderful kids and a lot of people that just are awesome that I’ve worked with that have shown a lot of love and support.”

Bryan Szekacs passed away Sept. 21 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He taught in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District for 32 years in English, science fiction, drama, coached sports, and directed plays and musicals. Outside of teaching, he enjoyed volunteering in the community and playing guitar in local bands. Contributed

Szekacs is survived by his wife, two sons, parents Charles and Delores Szekacs, brothers Jay and Jim Szekacs, brothers and sisters-in-law, Aaron and Katherine Whitacre, Carrie and Ivan Conley, Craig Whitacre and Andrea Whitacre, and numerous nephews and nieces.

“Bryan taught us the value of love, laughter and respect for others. His presence will be deeply missed but his spirit lives on in the stories we share, the traditions he started and the love he gave freely,” his obituary stated.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, with visitation at noon and the service at 2 p.m. Friends, family and former students are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Angel Foundation and/or the Springfield Cancer Center.

