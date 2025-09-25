New church in Springfield hopes to make impact on community

Impact City Church will officially open Oct. 11-12.
Impact City Church to officially open Oct. 11-12 at 1100 Sunset Ave. in Springfield. Contributed
A Springfield native and pastor is bringing his prayer and vision to life by opening a church in his hometown.

Bishop Lateef Hafeez, a pastor in Columbus for the last 15 years, will officially open Impact City Church next month to help make an impact on Springfield and have it be a place where everyone is welcome.

“We’re excited to have a safe haven where everyone is welcome. The Word of God will be preached, souls will be saved, healed and delivered. Lives will be changed, made whole — and an impact will be made," Hafeez said.

Bishop Lateef Hafeez and Lady Taya Hafeez will be the senior pastors at the new Impact City Church at 1100 Sunset Ave. in Springfield. Contributed,

Impact City Church was birthed out of the vision that Springfield needed a place of love, fellowship and unity where people can come together to make a lasting impact in the community, according to Church Administrator Raymond Smith.

“It’s the immediate connection and sense of community you feel as soon as you walk through the doors. A church should feel like home, and you will definitely experience that level of embrace and love here. What we’re about is in our name — making an impact in Springfield, in our own lives and in the lives of others," Smith said.

The senior pastors are Hafeez and his wife, Taya, with associate pastors Billy and Cara Taylor.

Although the church has been open since acquiring the property in May at 1100 Sunset Ave., the official opening will be at 4 p.m., Oct. 11, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to include pastoral installation, building tours and meeting the staff, as well as 10 a.m. Oct. 12, with the first official Sunday worship service.

