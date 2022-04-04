springfield-news-sun logo
South Charleston church celebrates bicentennial

The First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston is celebrating its bicentennial. Contributed

The First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston is celebrating its bicentennial.

By Brooke Spurlock
26 minutes ago
Events planned from spring through fall.

A South Charleston church is celebrating its bicentennial anniversary with several events scheduled throughout the year.

The First Presbyterian Church, at 15 N. Chillicothe St., is celebrating “200 years of serving God and community” with events in the spring through fall.

“It is becoming increasingly rare for churches to remain viable in their communities. First Presbyterian Church has served God and the community faithfully for 200 years and is thriving,” said Diane Eichelberger, chairman of the bicentennial committee. “The congregation currently supports overseas missionaries, local programs for youth and teenagers, small group bible study, mana food pantry, conducts two services on Sunday, plus provides various community involvement activities.”

Eichelberger said a Presbyterian society was formed in 1822 as a result of a missionary journey stemming from a Presbytery meeting in West Union. She said society saw potential growth in the area, even though there were only 13 houses in South Charleston at the time, and the first congregation consisted of 12 people who met inside homes.

Over time, there have been several church structures, but the current church cornerstone was laid in 1902.

“The church building was dedicated in 1907 and cost $8,000 and the women of the congregation raised another $2,000 for decorations. The church had been in operation for several years, but the congregation didn’t want to dedicate the church until all costs had been paid,” Eichelberger said.

Church officials are celebrating the anniversary through its mission of “breathing new life into our communities by forging intentional relationships centered on knowing, showing and sharing the hope of Jesus Christ.”

All events, which are free and will be held at the church, were planned by the bicentennial committee of Eichelberger, Jane Hildebrand, Barbara Florence, with support from Janine Miller and Mindy Wildman.

The church’s first event was held March 20 where Sue Mattinson, trustee of the Heritage Commission, presented an informative talk describing the growth of the village and the church throughout the life of Edward Edwards with a book she authored called “Edward Edwards, The Man Who Built South Charleston.”

Other events include:

May 1 at 2 p.m.: A walking tour of village churches, in cooperation with the Heritage Commission, starting with St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church then South Charleston United Methodist Church. Refreshments will be served at the First Presbyterian Church, which is the last stop on the tour.

June 26 at 4 p.m.: An ice cream social with music.

Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m.: A homecoming luncheon in conjunction with the annual Heritage Days Festival.

Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.: This special combined worship service will mirror the 1907 dedication of the current church building with music of the time, readings and more.

For more about the church and planned events, visit fpcconnect.org or call the church at 937-462-8479.

