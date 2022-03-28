Springfield real estate agency to support local non-profits during Food Truck Thursdays

“During the pandemic, I was president for the Arts Council at the time, so we were all freaking out what to do to stay viable. We were encouraged to think outside the box with the businesses we’re in. I saw all of the food trucks popping up in neighborhoods, and thought about having them come here, so we partnered with non-profits in the local area because we knew they were struggling as well and we would take donations for them,” Fulk said.

Fulk said they helped eight non-profits the first year in 2020 and raised between $4-5,000. In 2021, they helped about 15 non-profits and raised $5,000.

The agency also does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit on who they are, what they do, and what their outreach and needs are.

“They loved it the first year. There are not many restaurants around, so it helped them to be able to help people during their lunch times to connect and network. It’s us giving back to the community,” Fulk said. “Food truck vendors also love it. Some were very philanthropic and helped as well with the donation drive.”

Real Estate II, which is owned by Fulk, her husband Al, Lisa Smedley and Ryan King, has been locally owned and operated for 43 years to help people find and sell homes.

The schedule for Food Truck Thursdays will be:

April 7 - Eat and Keep Clark County Beautiful

April 21 - Poppy’s Smokehouse Café and NHP of Greater Springfield

May 5 - Eat and Project Jericho

May 19 - Griddles & Cheese and Second Harvest Food Bank

June 2 - Christian Brothers and Interfaith

June 16 - Diamond Dogs and Animal Welfare League

June 30 - Rudy’s Smokehouse and Springfield Arts Council

July 14 - Raging Bull and St. Vincent de Paul

July 28 - Tommy’s Double Barrell BBQ and Break The Cycle

Aug. 11 - Christian Brothers and Awakenings of Clark County

Aug. 25 - Old School BBQ and Clark County Literacy Center

Sept. 8 - Street Food by Chef Daryl and Clark County Heritage Center

Sept. 22 - Poppy’s Smokehouse Café and SCYM

Oct. 6 - Christian Brothers and PHI Beta Sorority

Oct. 22 - Rudy’s Smokehouse and United Way