Six people not wearing seat belts during wrecks killed in Clark County this year

Clark County Combined Health District will kick off this year’s Click it or Ticket initiative this week to educate people

News
By
7 minutes ago
X

Six people in Clark County not wearing their seat belt during an accident have been killed this year.

The Clark County Combined Health District will kick off this year’s Click it or Ticket initiative this week to educate people on the importance of buckling up.

The national seat belt campaign runs from May 22 to June 4. The CCCHD will host a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, at 529 E. Home Road, along with the Clark County Safe Communities Coalition and local law enforcement including the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The CCCHD urges drivers to buckle up during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort,” health district officials said in a release.

ExploreClark County officials seek new developer for fairgrounds project

As part of the event. the Clark County Safe Communities Coalition will participate in a SADD quick-click challenge with the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition where teams of students and adults will engage in a safety belt relay to showcase the “simplicity and importance” of fastening safety belts.

So far this year in Clark County, a total of 484 seat belt enforcement stops have been recorded compared to 290 in 2023, and six fatalities have attributed to not wearing a seatbelt.

ExploreSpringfield Exchange Club to host annual convention this weekend

In 2021, there were 11,813 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the U.S., and 57% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seatbelts, according to the NHTSA.

Data shows that seat belt use is higher among females than males. Nearly twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females in 2021, with 54% of males and 42% of females unrestrained.

For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.

In Other News
1
Clark County EMA looking for community input on hazard plan
2
Aviation job openings in great demand and Springfield school helping...
3
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top