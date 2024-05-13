Springfield Exchange Club to host annual convention this weekend

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue will welcome the 50 guests and delegates from each of the 24 Exchange clubs of the district. There are 550 total members in the 24 clubs that make up the Ohio-West Virginia District of Exchange.

“Some may indeed arrive a day early or stay after to explore,” said Larry Sewell, chair of the District Convention Host City Committee, Exchange Club of Springfield.

The Exchange Club will provide a gift bag to the attendees that contains a list of local restaurants, descriptions of a few possible attractions in the city, and a booklet from the Greater Springfield Partnership Chamber that has a list of activities, events and places of interest in Clark County.

The full day of activities, presided over by District President Ginny Williams of the Mt. Vernon/Knox County Exchange Club, includes:

The Prevention of Child Abuse National Project Breakfast addressed by guest speaker Genevieve Stultz, National Exchange Club.

The presentation of the district’s best new Prevention of Child Abuse Club Project.

District business sessions including State of the District, Nominations and Elections of District Officers and Directors.

Reports from the District Treasurer and Secretary.

Informational and educational seminars including presentations from representatives of Honor Flight, the local National Alliance on Mental Illness, Veteran’s Matter, and sessions on fundraising, service project ideas and more.

Youth of the Year and the A.C.E. Award contests for high school seniors who will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Winners are submitted to the national competition and have the opportunity to earn a $15,000 college scholarship. This year, the Springfield Club’s candidate, Winston Hughes from Emmanuel Christian Academy was selected as the District’s Youth of the Year.

An awards banquet honoring several individuals and clubs, and the installation of officers and directors ceremony, which will be presided over by National Representative David Johnson of John’s Island, SC, the Immediate Past President of the National Exchange Club.

The National Exchange Club has some 600 clubs nationwide and three Programs of Service, Americanism, Community Service, and Youth Programs, as well as its National Project, the Prevention of Child Abuse. The 35 members of the Springfield club serve the citizens of Springfield and Clark County through approximately 50 local projects per year.

For more information, visit www.springfieldexchangeclub.org.