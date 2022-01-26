Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shooting into two Springfield homes that left woman with gun shot remains under investigation

Police lights

caption arrowCaption
Police lights

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
27 minutes ago
Two houses damaged by gunfire, police say

A shooting into two Springfield homes on Innisfallen Avenue Sunday that left a woman injured remains under investigation by police.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, according to police.

Springfield police officers were called to the 700 block of Innisfallen Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday on the call of the shooting.

Police found a woman in the bathroom of an Innisfallen Avenue home with gunshot wounds to her right leg and her left arm, according to a police division incident report.

The woman was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to the incident report. Her condition is unknown.

ExplorePHOTO REVIEW: A look at news events in Springfield

Two houses on Innisfallen Avenue were reportedly struck by gunfire that night, according to the incident report. Police took photos of both buildings.

In Other News
1
PHOTO REVIEW: A look at news events in Springfield
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Unemployment rate remains lowest amid pandemic in Clark and Champaign...
5
Clark County Pet of the Week

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top