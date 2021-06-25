Sheehan Brothers Vending looking to hire as company has seen growth

Sheehan Brothers currently has 125 employees and is looking to add more. It also expanded operations last year, opening up a 10,000-square-foot commissary last June where employees prepare and package food.

Explore County offices to close on July 2 in observance of Juneteenth

The company has also expanded its service area in recent years and operates as far west as Richmond, Indiana, and as far south as northern Kentucky.

“We are growing and we need to add team members for us to operate,” McKenna said.

McKenna added that the hiring event comes at a time when employers are having difficulty attracting labor. She said the biggest challenge is getting information out regarding the business as well as its open positions.