Sheehan Brothers Vending looking to hire as company has seen growth

A longtime Springfield vending business is looking to hire workers as it has seen growth over the past few years.
Sheehan Brothers Vending is looking to hire 10 to 15 people and will be hosting a hiring event today at its Springfield facility at 1740 Commerce Road.
The positions that the business is looking to fill include warehouse pickers, commissary associates, merchandisers, route drivers, and a food service production manager. Representatives of Sheehan Brothers said that starting pay varies depending on the position, but noted that starting pay for warehouse and commissary positions are usually $11 to $12 an hour.
All the positions that Sheehan is looking to fill are full time and the open interviews that will be held today represent a first for the company, said Lindsay McKenna, who is a human resources manager for Sheehan Brothers.
McKenna said that the company, which was established in Springfield in 1956, has been growing even during the coronavirus pandemic as it remained open as an essential business.
Sheehan Brothers currently has 125 employees and is looking to add more. It also expanded operations last year, opening up a 10,000-square-foot commissary last June where employees prepare and package food.
The company has also expanded its service area in recent years and operates as far west as Richmond, Indiana, and as far south as northern Kentucky.
“We are growing and we need to add team members for us to operate,” McKenna said.
McKenna added that the hiring event comes at a time when employers are having difficulty attracting labor. She said the biggest challenge is getting information out regarding the business as well as its open positions.