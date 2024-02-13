BreakingNews
Classes at Shawnee middle, high school canceled because of broken water pipe

Shawnee Middle and High School is canceled today because of a water issue.

At 6:45 a.m. today, the maintenance team was made aware of a broken pipe in the middle/high school water treatment building, Superintendent Brian Kuhn said in a post on the district’s Facebook page. The pipe work cannot be completed before noon, which leaves the building without water.

Classes for the middle and high school were canceled, but the elementary school will remain in session.

Students at the school this morning will be dismissed on a staggered schedule to return home.

Kuhn said crew are onsite today to repair the broke pipe and they expect all system to be operational by Wednesday. However, Wednesday is a scheduled in-service day for the district, in which students do not attend school, so they should plan to arrive at their normal time on Thursday.

“We understand that this unexpected release may be inconvenient for some families. But, as always, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we will always keep you informed regarding matters of school safety,” Kuhn said in the post.

