Sex offender gets 22 years to life in attempted Springfield bike path rape

A jury in December found Humphreys guilty of the first-degree felony attempted rape, second-degree felony strangulation and third-degree felony kidnapping.

According to court records, police responded to a report of an assault where the Simon Kenton bike trail meets Mitchell Boulevard, just north of Buck Creek in northeast Springfield.

The female, whose identity and age are not listed in the report, showed the officers bruises, scrapes and marks she suffered from the attack.

She said the man chased her, knocking her to the ground, according to the report. The attacker punched, scratched and strangled her and the victim fought back, freeing herself and calling 911.

According to the report, the attacker fled, and evidence collected led to Humphreys — his DNA being on file due to him being a registered sex offender. The victim also identified Humphreys in a lineup, the report said.

Humphreys would only be eligible for post-release control for the strangulation conviction, but according to court records, “it would essentially be usurped by the life sentence imposed for the attempted rape and kidnapping convictions.”

Humphreys was convicted of rape in Shelby County Juvenile Court at age 15 in 2021.

He has been ordered conveyed to the Orient Correctional Facility in Orient, Ohio.