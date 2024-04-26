Clark County health department offers lead abatement safety training

Those who complete the certification exam successfully will be reimbursed lost wages.

Lead exposure can cause brain and nervous system damage, stunted growth and behavioral problems, learning issues, and hearing and speech problems. Homes in the U.S. built before 1978 are likely to have lead-based paints.

“When the paint peels and cracks, it makes lead paint chips and dust. Any surface covered with lead-based paint where the paint may be worn by rubbing or friction is likely to cause lead dust including windows, doors, floors, porches, stairways and cabinets,” the release stated.

Contractors certified in lead abatement meet legal compliance standards, safety standards, gain access to more business opportunities, have reduced liability risk and gain a competitive advantage, according to the release.

Anyone uncertified in lead abatement that renovates a home containing lead-based paint is at risk of spreading lead dust that can threaten the development of children in the home, according to the release.

In Springfield, there are about 40 properties marked as being hazardous due to lead by the Ohio Department of Health, and almost 1,200 statewide where children were lead poisoned and property owners failed to correct lead hazards.

Those interested in the courses can sign up at ccchd.com/lead. The health department conducts lead testing weekdays by appointment. These can be scheduled by calling 937-390-5600, ext. 266.