51 minutes ago
Current cases:

24CV0318: Heidi Geer v. Flawless Aesthetics, LLC, John Doe 1-5, Miranda Moore, Heidi M. Thompson, personal injury.

24CV0319: Catherine Clayton v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc., Gregory Carozza, DO, David Comer, PA-C, Mercy Health - Springfield Orthopaedics, Mercy Health Physicians Springfield Specialty Care, LLC, Springfield Regional Medical Center, medical malpractice.

24CV0320: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Brittany M. Wooten, Harley T. Wooten, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dylan W. Belcher, 31, of Springfield, factory worker and Alicia M. Harvey, 32, of Springfield, librarian.

Property transfers:

Phyllis A. Eberts to Matthew J. Jung, 2346 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Sugi Everidge to Jose Salas, 155 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Paul Gamaniel, 2552 Kenton St., Springfield; $95,000.

Richard D. Bayliss to Richard D. Bayliss, trustee, 905 Allen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Charles E. and Darlene Thompson to Charles E. Thompson, 2803 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; $0.

Castor LLC to Karanvir Singh, 2283 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Eric F. Wells to Joshua Goodman, 2768 Merritt St., Springfield; $50,000.

Regenia Pelfrey to Fred S. Pelgrey, 934-936, 1430-1432 Catherine St., Springfield; $0.

Paul R. and Cynthia L. Schneider to Jawwad and Tamara Love, 1812 E. High St., Springfield; $270,000.

Jason W. Sherrock to Alex and Amanda Russell, 514 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Jackie Spencer to Jims H. K. Denis, 901 Essex St., Springfield; $32,000.

Salen Hayes to Jamie M. Henry, 732 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $220,000.

Linda K. Wellborn to Michelle Ackley, 915 Warder St., Springfield; $55,000.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 1592 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.

Timothy J. and Cynthia J. Malone to Timothy J. Malone, 1233 Apollo Ave., Springfield; $0.

Christopher Karg and Stephanie McClanahan to Jose O. Villatoro, 2007 Erie Ave., Springfield; $22,000.

Stacy Crable to Evergreen Property Acquisitions LLC, 476-476.5, 480 Selma Road, Springfield; $50,000.

Leonard E. and Lottie C. Brown to Leonard E. Brown, 25-27, 26-28, 33-35 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $0.

Leonard E. Brown to Xander B. G. Brown, 911 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Kalen R. and Brenda C. Howell to Mark A. Feltner, 374 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

William C. Staker Jr. to Wesley and Haley Carter, 363-365 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $120,000.

Walter A. and Jean L. Beckdahl to Jean L. Beckdahl, 1942 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Ronald A. and Violet A. DeLanglade to Violet A. DeLanglade, 1824 Crescent Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kevin O’Neill to Premier Property Sales LTD, 1718 Northpoint Lane, Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Sales LTD to Robert D. and Judy J. Jacobs, 1710 Northpoint Lane, Springfield; $257,000.

Linda C. Simpson to Tracy L. Shopshire and Debra K. Beran, 513 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $163,500.

Raleigh D. Tackett to John Weizman, 360 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $100,400.

Shirley A. Woodrum to Mark Hensley, 1744 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $30,000.

Mark J. Henlsey to Melinda Jo Menke and Brian P. Bundy, 707 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $152,000.

Rachel R. Smith to Nicholas Kasdjono, 804 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $150,000.

Paul E. and Sheila R. Francis, trustees to Baylee D. Ferguson, 207 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $118,900.

Comfort Living LLC to David and Victoria Myers, 304 Deerfield Drive, New Carlisle; $214,900.

Paul E. and Sheila Francis to Paul E. and Sheila R. Francis, trustees, 1108-1110 Cambridge Court, New Carlisle; $0.

Thomas and Elizabeth A. Cress to Graham M. Harvey, 601 Gerald Ave., New Carlisle; $183,000.

Kenneth P. Crawford, trustee, to Arch City Reality Group LLC, 405 Kennison Ave., New Carlisle; $134,000.

Timothy E. Zeller to Dylan Moyer, 315 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $150,000.

Harriet A. Strome to Robert H. Strome, 805 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $0.

Holly E. and Jeffrey B. Payne to Susan M. Benson, 3492 Turner Drive, Springfield; $137,000.

Stacy R. and Jamie L. Crable to Stacy R. Crable, 3883 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jered A. and Sarah K. Cook to Jered A. Cook, 6247 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $0.

Robert J. and Janice K. Blanton to Lloyd S. and Tina A. Hoban, 8116 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $280,000.

