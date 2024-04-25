CareFlight called to 2 crashes in Clark County

CareFlight medical helicopters were called to two crashes within a three-hour time span Thursday in Clark County.
Both crashes involved two vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.
The first was reported at 3:50 p.m. on South Charleston Pike close to the Madison County border.
The second was reported at 6:12 p.m. at U.S. 68 at Fairfield Pike.
It is not clear how many people were injured in each crash, nor what led to the crashes.
This report will be updated as we learn information.
