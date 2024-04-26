What’s happening this weekend: Museum reopening, Dye Hard 5K and more

An Arbor Day event will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Piatt Castles, 10051 Township Road 47 in West Liberty.

Celebrate Arbor Day by investigating petrified wood, crafted historical woodwork, living trees at Mac-A-Cheek Castle, and planting a tree for the future.

This event is great for all ages. It’s free to the public with support from the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, The Columbus Foundation, Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, and generous sponsors: Environmental Enjoyments Series Sponsor – The Middlefield Banking Company, 2024 Project Sponsor: Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart, and Educational 3-D Tour Sponsor: Dustin Gardner, Reality Capture.

Yard Sale

A Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at Rocky Point Chapel, 3928 Old Mill Road.

The proceeds will benefit the renovation of Rocky Point Kids classroom. For more details, check the “Rocky Point Chapel Springfield, OH” Facebook page.

Un Mundo Kids 4-H Club Bake Sale will also be held during this event.

Plants and Pints

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are hosting their Plants and Pints fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewery.

MGV’s will also be selling their famous tools, gloves and more. All proceeds benefit Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum.

Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum

The public is invited to the grand reopening and ribbon cutting of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum, 518 College Way in Urbana, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Opening remarks will be held at 11:30 a.m. and the ribbon-cutting at noon.

There will be museum tours, children’s activities, face painting, storytelling, food, and visits to the orchard of Johnny Appleseed Saplings and children’s garden.

Dinner

Catawba United Church on State Route 54 in Catawba will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, with dine in or carry out.

The menu will consist of spaghetti and meat balls, salad, garlic bread, assorted desserts, and drinks with donations being accepted.

Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for guided tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Dye Hard 5K

The Dye Hard 5K will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

Run or walk in the most colorful 5K while getting showered with safe, eco-friendly, colored powder. There will also be extra color available so you can kick off the race with colors flying everywhere.

There will be food trucks, music, and more. For more information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Springfield/DyeHard5K.

Kitchen Tours

WASSO will host its 17th Annual Kitchens Tour on Sunday.

Homes featured on the tour include the Meginness Residence on Tuttle Road, The Birt Home on North Fountain Blvd., The Huggins Residence on North Fountain Blvd., The Kaufman’s on Northridge Drive, The Clem Residence on Springfield-Xenia Road, and the Schooler Residence on West Possum Road.

Tour Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 during the tour with all proceeds going to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at Schneider’s Florist, the Giving Tree Salon and Spa (Villa Road), Firefly Boutique (Downtown), The Springfield Symphony Office and http://www.springfieldsym.org.

Open House

An open house and tour of the new The Oaks at Kiser Lake will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 4359 Kiser Lake Road in St. Paris.

Choir Performance

Wittenberg’s Choral Choir will present their final concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg.

The choir is led by Elizabeth Hainrihar, Director of Choral Activities. The public is invited to the concert and to the reception that follows.

The church is handicap accessible with parking in their lot, on the street, and on Sundays, parking is available at Senior Services lot beside the church.

Clifton Show

Lincoln Highway will perform bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

The cost is a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties. Galactic Flats food truck will be serving before the show.

Smoking Cessation Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting Monday in the offices of Mercy Health REACH Services — Springfield, 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. They are limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and for Clark and Champaign County residents only. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing. To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.