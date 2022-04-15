Several Easter egg hunts among events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Northridge Lions Club breakfast

The Northridge Lions Club hosts their Spring Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lions Den, 4590 Derr Road. They will be serving all you can eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. All proceeds will be used to support various Lions projects.

Bellefontaine blood drive

The Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 2563 community blood drive is 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 912 S. Detroit St., in Bellefontaine.

Everyone who registers to donate with receive the “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Type O blood remains in low supply. CBC is urging community members to set a goal to donate three times in 2022. Consider donating platelets, plasma or double red cells

Blood donation requirements include providing a photo ID with full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

North Lewisburg Library Egg Hunt

The North Lewisburg Branch of the Champaign County Library hosts an egg hunt for all ages at 11 a.m. Saturday. Prizes will be available for children and adults.

Springfield Easter egg hunt

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Striver’s Club, 718 S. Center St. in Springfield, at noon Saturday for ages 3-7. A bicycle will also be given away for each age group.

New Carlisle Easter egg hunt

The firstNew Carlisle Easter egg hunt will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Smith Park. The egg hunt will be held at noon for ages 4 and under, at 12:45 for ages 5-8, and at 1:30 for 9 and older. There will also be food trucks and activities.

Springfield church egg hunt, drive-thru dinner

Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. in Springfield, hosts Easter Extravaganza Egg Hunt & Fun at 1 on Saturday.

The church will also host a free drive0thru dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. Meals will be prepared for the number of individuals in the vehicle.

Explore 10 Springfield students named finalist in writing challenge about community violence

Church benefit concert

Covenant Presbyterian Church presents a benefit performance at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary with open seating to support Ukrainian citizens under attack, with donations going to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

The suggested donation for the concert is $15, but all donations are greatly appreciated. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted at the door. Checks should be made payable to Covenant Presbyterian Church: Ukraine Benefit.

Donations will be evenly divided between Sergiy Prytula, Ukraine based Charity Foundation, (provides first aid kits, blankets, and medical supplies to soldiers) and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, which works with long-standing partners in Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide medicine, shelter, food, generators, fuel, diapers and psychosocial support to refugees.

For more information, visit www.springfieldcovenant.org.

Church Easter egg hunt

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road in Springfield, hosts an Easter Egg hunt for children 10 and under at 3 on Saturday on the church lawn. There will be 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy treats that will be “hidden” on the church lawn. There will also be games, crafts, and other activities provided.