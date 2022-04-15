springfield-news-sun logo
X

Several Easter egg hunts among events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

There are several events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend, including the City of New Carlisle's first annual Easter egg hunt. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
There are several events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend, including the City of New Carlisle's first annual Easter egg hunt. FILE

News
By
14 minutes ago

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend:

Easter events at Northside

Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield, hosts an Easter bake sale and egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The egg hunt starts at 2 for children of all ages for candy and prizes. The Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance and there will be homemade goodies. For more information or directions, call the church office at 937-390-7700.

Golden Egg Hunt downtown

The Great Golden Egg Hunt will be held from 6-9 p.m. today in downtown Springfield. The event is free. Anyone is welcome to attend as there will be candy eggs as well as surprise eggs for both adults and kids. The exact location of where the hunt starts will be announced this morning.

Northridge Lions Club breakfast

The Northridge Lions Club hosts their Spring Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lions Den, 4590 Derr Road. They will be serving all you can eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. All proceeds will be used to support various Lions projects.

Bellefontaine blood drive

The Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 2563 community blood drive is 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 912 S. Detroit St., in Bellefontaine.

Everyone who registers to donate with receive the “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Type O blood remains in low supply. CBC is urging community members to set a goal to donate three times in 2022. Consider donating platelets, plasma or double red cells

Blood donation requirements include providing a photo ID with full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

ExploreMercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in April: Here’s how to sign up

North Lewisburg Library Egg Hunt

The North Lewisburg Branch of the Champaign County Library hosts an egg hunt for all ages at 11 a.m. Saturday. Prizes will be available for children and adults.

Springfield Easter egg hunt

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Striver’s Club, 718 S. Center St. in Springfield, at noon Saturday for ages 3-7. A bicycle will also be given away for each age group.

New Carlisle Easter egg hunt

The firstNew Carlisle Easter egg hunt will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Smith Park. The egg hunt will be held at noon for ages 4 and under, at 12:45 for ages 5-8, and at 1:30 for 9 and older. There will also be food trucks and activities.

Springfield church egg hunt, drive-thru dinner

Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. in Springfield, hosts Easter Extravaganza Egg Hunt & Fun at 1 on Saturday.

The church will also host a free drive0thru dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. Meals will be prepared for the number of individuals in the vehicle.

Explore10 Springfield students named finalist in writing challenge about community violence

Church benefit concert

Covenant Presbyterian Church presents a benefit performance at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary with open seating to support Ukrainian citizens under attack, with donations going to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

The suggested donation for the concert is $15, but all donations are greatly appreciated. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted at the door. Checks should be made payable to Covenant Presbyterian Church: Ukraine Benefit.

Donations will be evenly divided between Sergiy Prytula, Ukraine based Charity Foundation, (provides first aid kits, blankets, and medical supplies to soldiers) and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, which works with long-standing partners in Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide medicine, shelter, food, generators, fuel, diapers and psychosocial support to refugees.

For more information, visit www.springfieldcovenant.org.

Church Easter egg hunt

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road in Springfield, hosts an Easter Egg hunt for children 10 and under at 3 on Saturday on the church lawn. There will be 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy treats that will be “hidden” on the church lawn. There will also be games, crafts, and other activities provided.

In Other News
1
Clark County school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to...
2
Springfield High School seniors participate in annual career day
3
Ukrainian student aids relief efforts through music
4
Process to cleanup Tremont City Barrell Fill moves forward, removal of...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top