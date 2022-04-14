10 Springfield students named finalist in writing challenge about community violence

The program gives students the opportunity to express in story, poem, song or other written form the violence they have faced while exploring these questions:

How does violence affect your daily life?

What are some of the causes of youth violence in your community?

What can you as an individual do to reduce youth violence in your community?

The top 10 finalists were published as a booklet to be shared across the state to help stop violence. The finalists are:

Elise Brown (Roosevelt)

Jada Crockran (Schaefer)

Akeela Crossley (Hayward)

Nolan Evans (Roosevelt)

Anthony Fritts (Roosevelt)

John Kelly (Schaefer)

Jacqueline Lopez (Schaefer)

Joshua Woods Jr. (Roosevelt)

Jennifer Mesquite-Trejo (Schaefer)

Airianah Wells (Roosevelt)

Crockran and Kelly were also selected from the finalists to become Ohio’s ambassadors to the Do the Write Thing conference in Washington, D.C.

Caption Jada Crockran (top) and John Kelly (bottom) are the winners from the "Do the Write Thing" Challenge. Contributed

In partnership with Yost, Springfield was the first school district in Ohio to participate two years ago in the program. This year’s writing program was also expanded to students in Canton, Lima and Zanesville.

This challenge, which is organized by the National Campaign to Stop Youth Violence, has reached millions of students with its program.