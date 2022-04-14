springfield-news-sun logo
10 Springfield students named finalist in writing challenge about community violence

The top 10 finalists from the Springfield City School District in the "Do the Write Thing" challenge. Contributed

The top 10 finalists from the Springfield City School District in the "Do the Write Thing" challenge. Contributed

1 hour ago

Middle school students in the Springfield City School District participated in the Do the Write Thing program for the second year in a row.

Ten students were honored Tuesday morning by Attorney General Dave Yost as finalists in the challenge, which is a national program that encourages middle-schoolers to share how violence impacts them and how they can reduce violence in their community.

“I have to say I was amazed by the passion, the thoughtfulness, the self-awareness and the writing that the Springfield middle-schoolers brought to this project,” Yost said. “I am inspired by their commitment to make this world a better place.”

Springfield schools received more than 600 submissions from seventh- and eighth-grade students at Hayward, Roosevelt and Schaefer middle schools.

“We are incredibly proud of the work and heart that our students have put into this essay challenge,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Their decision to choose peace over violence has put them on an excellent path to be the leaders I know they can be. I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to read what these students have to say. They are wise beyond their years.”

The program gives students the opportunity to express in story, poem, song or other written form the violence they have faced while exploring these questions:

  • How does violence affect your daily life?
  • What are some of the causes of youth violence in your community?
  • What can you as an individual do to reduce youth violence in your community?
The top 10 finalists were published as a booklet to be shared across the state to help stop violence. The finalists are:

  • Elise Brown (Roosevelt)
  • Jada Crockran (Schaefer)
  • Akeela Crossley (Hayward)
  • Nolan Evans (Roosevelt)
  • Anthony Fritts (Roosevelt)
  • John Kelly (Schaefer)
  • Jacqueline Lopez (Schaefer)
  • Joshua Woods Jr. (Roosevelt)
  • Jennifer Mesquite-Trejo (Schaefer)
  • Airianah Wells (Roosevelt)

Crockran and Kelly were also selected from the finalists to become Ohio’s ambassadors to the Do the Write Thing conference in Washington, D.C.

Jada Crockran (top) and John Kelly (bottom) are the winners from the "Do the Write Thing" Challenge. Contributed

Jada Crockran (top) and John Kelly (bottom) are the winners from the "Do the Write Thing" Challenge. Contributed

Jada Crockran (top) and John Kelly (bottom) are the winners from the "Do the Write Thing" Challenge. Contributed

In partnership with Yost, Springfield was the first school district in Ohio to participate two years ago in the program. This year’s writing program was also expanded to students in Canton, Lima and Zanesville.

This challenge, which is organized by the National Campaign to Stop Youth Violence, has reached millions of students with its program.

