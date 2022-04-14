Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in April: Here’s how to sign up

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Clark, Champaign and Greene county locations in April.
The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.
Locations in April include the following:
Village of Yellow Springs: April 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs.
Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: April 20 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn. Call 937-328-8100 for an appointment.
Huntington Bank: April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5 W. North St. in Springfield.
AM/PM Employment: April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4841 Urbana Drive in Springfield.
Minority Health Fair: April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 1500 Tibbetts Ave. in Springfield.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., or Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., call 937-328-8100.
