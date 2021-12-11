SantaCon to offer fun for raising funds

Funds are raised from limited edition shirts for sale, sponsorships and donations raised from the costume contests, one of the most popular parts of SantaCon.

While everyone is encouraged to wear holiday apparel, those wanting to dress like Santa or in a holiday outfit and compete will be given a bucket and those who solicit the most financial donations from other attendees will win one of three top prizes based on how much they raise.

Registration will occur at the event. Rogers said this is one of the highlights of the contest, and part of the creativity is from the costumes including one family that dressed as the Griswolds from the Chevy Chase classic “Christmas Vacation” during the first event.

The winners for both contests will be announced at 7:15 p.m. Attendees can also spin a wheel for $5 to win a prize with funds going to United Way.

Kerry Pedraza, executive director of the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison counties, is grateful for the event and being able to bring it back.

The organization reaches the local communities with things including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that helps young readers’ literacy needs and fitness programming in New Carlisle.

SantaCon also ties in comfortably with this year’s Holiday in the City activities. People have the flexibility to check out SantaCon before or after Illuminate Springfield, the Christmas with the Celts concert or other events downtown.

Rogers is eager for the event to succeed and become a part of Springfield holiday seasons for years to come.

“It’s cool when we can bring friends and strangers together for the holidays and raise money for this organization,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: SantaCon

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: Saturday, 4-10 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/