springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant

Ellen Smith
Caption
Ellen Smith

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
17 minutes ago

Elle Smith, the newly crowned Miss USA who is also a Springfield native, will compete against 79 other delegates in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel on Sunday.

The competition will air on Fox television at 7 p.m.

Smith, a 2016 Shawnee High School graduate, competed as Miss Kentucky to capture the Miss USA crown during the 70th Miss USA pageant on Nov. 29 in Oklahoma.

ExploreShawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021

While she was a student at Shawnee, Smith participated in choir, orchestra and drama. She also was a volleyball player and an honor student, her mother, Lydia Smith, said.

“The amount of support she has received is just overwhelming,” the elder Smith said of her daughter. “And the pageant is really about empowering women.”

Caption
Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky.

Credit: WHAS-TV

Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky.
Caption
Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky.

Credit: WHAS-TV

Credit: WHAS-TV

Smith’s former high school guidance counselor, Sherry Akers, said that she and others in the Clark-Shawnee school district are “thrilled” for Smith and her family.

“Elle inspires everyone who knows her — even after she graduated, she still inspires us,” said Akers. “Elle is an authentic example of empowerment, and we hope to embrace that virtue going forward.”

Elle Smith earned a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and is a multimedia journalist at TV station WHAS 11 in Louisville.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Your donations provide food to local families in need
4
Illuminate Springfield to highlight Holiday in the City weekend
5
Springfield enters $11M deal for public transportation

About the Author

Sydney Dawes
Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top