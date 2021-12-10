Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant

Caption Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky. Credit: WHAS-TV Caption Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky. Credit: WHAS-TV Credit: WHAS-TV

Smith’s former high school guidance counselor, Sherry Akers, said that she and others in the Clark-Shawnee school district are “thrilled” for Smith and her family.

“Elle inspires everyone who knows her — even after she graduated, she still inspires us,” said Akers. “Elle is an authentic example of empowerment, and we hope to embrace that virtue going forward.”

Elle Smith earned a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and is a multimedia journalist at TV station WHAS 11 in Louisville.