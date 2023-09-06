Sanctuary Series returns for 15th season of free concerts in Springfield

A free monthly entertainment series will begin a landmark anniversary season with its first show Sunday afternoon. High Street United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary Series will have pianist John Mortensen, a series fixture, open its 15th season at 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to go toward continuing the series, which runs through May 2024. The church is at 230 E. High St.

“The concerts bring live music into the community, which is particularly soothing after the pandemic in which live music was sleeping,” said Lia Ferrell, High Street’s music director. “The universal language of music unifies diverse community members, enriches lives, increases inspiration to get involved and builds connections between the individuals, churches, institutions and businesses in Springfield and our neighboring communities.”

The series especially showcases performers who live and work in this area, Ferrell said, and includes school and college teachers like Mortensen, a professor of piano at Cedarville University and leader in the international revival of historic improvisation. He’s unique in improvising his concerts on the pot in a variety of historic styles.

There’s also a focus on youth performers. Ferrell said the audiences will hear the return of folk music after a long while, a musical for the first time, a solo bassoonist and several returnees to be welcomed back.

The rest of the performers include:

-Oct. 15, World House Choir will return to the series to perform music that motivates and inspires with themes including justice, diversity, inclusion and equality in striving for peace.

-Nov. 12, violin/piano duo Carlos Elias and Andrea Arese-Elias introduce Latin American and tango music.

-Dec. 17, vocal/guitar duo Joey and Jessica will do a variety of holiday tunes.

-Jan. 14, Eric Tyler Barga, the music director at Covenant Presbyterian Church, will perform on the bassoon.

-Feb. 11, the Champion City Trio will bring the group’s signature jazz sound to the series.

-March 10, the Springfield Arts Council’s Youth Arts Ambassadors will offer a musical presentation.

-April 14, the LiveWire ensembles of the Springfield Youth Symphony will return to play chamber music.

-May 19, Kent Brooks is back in Springfield with fellow performers John Wobbe and Rob Paddock to form the jazz band The Collective to close out the Sanctuary Series’ 15th season.

Following each concert, another tradition will continue as attendees are invited to a meet-the-artist reception.

Ferrell said the series tries to reach a wide audience by extending invitations to area nursing homes and offering it to young and old, all races and economic backgrounds.

For more information on the series, go to www.highstreetunited.org.