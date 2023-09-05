Mercy Health to host breast cancer awareness walk this month

Mercy Health — Springfield will host its second annual Pink Honor Walk this month in support of breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting the diagnosis of about 264,000 cases in women and 2,400 cases in men each year.

“Unfortunately, breast cancer touches everyone. If you haven’t been affected, chances are you know someone who has been,” said Tracy Adrian, a breast health navigator at Mercy Health — Springfield Cancer Center. “The Pink Honor Walk is an event to help honor those we’ve lost while also supporting those still battling the disease.”

All the money raised at the event will benefit several organizations, including:

Mercy Health Breast Patient Assistance Fund, a financial assistant program to help underserved women access screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and breast MRIs.

The Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, a group established in 1995 to provide financial assistance to women in Clark and Champaign Counties who have limited or no insurance for breast health or breast cancer services.

Sisters United for Prevention, a coalition of African-American women who promote cancer awareness, early detection and education in the minority community of Clark County.

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, a group aimed at making cancer patients feel safe and supported by helping them resolve problems that may interfere with the treatment process, including financial aid and additional resources.

“This event is a way to honor and recognize those who have been touched by cancer, while also raising money to fund programs that help these patients get the best care possible,” Adrian said.

The second annual Pink Honor Walk will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, at the cancer center, 148 W. North St. Events will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the walk will start at 5:30 p.m. Once the race finished, there will also be an after-party celebration at Mother Stewart’s Brewery in downtown Springfield.

Participants can sign up on RunSignup.com. The registration fee is $30, and includes a t-shirt and goody bag.

For more information, contact Tracy Adrian at 937-523-8640.