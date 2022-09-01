Roundabout near Clark-Shawnee schools open for traffic

The intersection closed in May for construction on the roundabout through the end of this month. The engineer’s office and the school district partnered in the project to make sure construction was being done when children were primarily not in the area and when farm equipment would not be harvesting crops, the engineer’s office said.

This project is aimed at improving safety in the area by reducing the number of “conflict points” — where paths of different movement cross — in the area. The fewer points of conflict, the fewer opportunities for cars to come in contact with one another while traveling.

The commissioners voted in favor of proceeding with the roundabout in February 2019 in response to the construction of the new Shawnee Elementary School. Commissioners then said the improvement was needed in anticipation of the intersection becoming increasingly busy due to the ongoing construction project and traffic from Shawnee High School.

The total cost of the project was roughly $1.4 million, County Engineer John Burr said.

More than $1 million of the project was covered through federal funding with the Ohio Department of Transportation.