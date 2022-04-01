Rocking Horse, health district partner to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

As COVID-19 infections decline around the country and locally, interest in the vaccine has waned, and Clark County’s overall vaccination rate has hovered at 50% in recent months.
In an effort to help boost the vaccine rate, the Rocking Horse Community Health Center and the Clark County Combined Health District on Friday hosted a vaccination clinic.
“We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Nettie Carter-Smith, director of community relations at Rocking Horse. “They’re safe, they protect us.”
Workers at Rocking Horse recently canvassed a few census tracts that surrounded the healthcare center in an effort to broadcast the event and reach out to those who haven’t completed their vaccine series, Smith said.
Clark County Combined Health District assistant health commissioner Chris Cook said that the agency found that census tracts 2, 12 and 14 – located in the vicinity of Rocking Horse in Springfield and collectively containing roughly 1,500 people – had low vaccination rates, high COVID-19 case rates, and high hospitalization rates.
The vaccine is effective in terms of preventing the main variant of the coronavirus, as well as the delta variant, Cook said, but it’s also effective in terms of preventing hospitalization and death from the virus.
Carter-Smith said that Springfield City Schools also worked with Rocking Horse in preparation for the clinic, sending flyers home with students and sending out automated calls.
Friday’s vaccine clinic, hosted at Rocking Horse’s 651 S. Limestone St. location, included food, music and a revolving photo booth. All those who received a dose of the vaccine that day were also given Groceryland, Door Dash or Visa gift cards.
Roughly 50 appointments were scheduled for the event, and many walk-ins also were completed. The clinic administered a variety of doses to patients, with a diverse mix of first, second and booster doses administered, said Stacy Lee, director of operations.
Roger and Sharon Evans attended the vaccine event in order to get their second booster doses.
“We want to remain healthy, and our loved ones to remain healthy,” Sharon Evans said. “We’re constantly encouraging our family to get the vaccine.”
Roger Evans, who is a retired chief of the Springfield Police Division, said he thinks the vaccine is one of the best guards against catching COVID-19, and that the virus doesn’t discriminate.
“When you get a virus like this, it doesn’t care what political party you are,” he said.
Since the pandemic, 34,390 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County.
Those interested in starting or continuing their vaccine series can visit the health district’s website to see future clinic times and locations.
