Rocking Horse, health district partner to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

The vaccine is effective in terms of preventing the main variant of the coronavirus, as well as the delta variant, Cook said, but it’s also effective in terms of preventing hospitalization and death from the virus.

Carter-Smith said that Springfield City Schools also worked with Rocking Horse in preparation for the clinic, sending flyers home with students and sending out automated calls.

Friday’s vaccine clinic, hosted at Rocking Horse’s 651 S. Limestone St. location, included food, music and a revolving photo booth. All those who received a dose of the vaccine that day were also given Groceryland, Door Dash or Visa gift cards.

Roughly 50 appointments were scheduled for the event, and many walk-ins also were completed. The clinic administered a variety of doses to patients, with a diverse mix of first, second and booster doses administered, said Stacy Lee, director of operations.

Roger and Sharon Evans attended the vaccine event in order to get their second booster doses.

“We want to remain healthy, and our loved ones to remain healthy,” Sharon Evans said. “We’re constantly encouraging our family to get the vaccine.”

Roger Evans, who is a retired chief of the Springfield Police Division, said he thinks the vaccine is one of the best guards against catching COVID-19, and that the virus doesn’t discriminate.

“When you get a virus like this, it doesn’t care what political party you are,” he said.

Since the pandemic, 34,390 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County.

Those interested in starting or continuing their vaccine series can visit the health district’s website to see future clinic times and locations.