Rittenhouse leads Clark County commission Republican primary

Sasha Rittenhouse is ahead in the Republican primary race for Clark County commission, according to early, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
As of Tuesday night, Rittenhouse had nearly 44% of the vote with 881 ballots cast in her favor, while challenger Mike Lowrey had roughly 23%, Rich Holt had nearly 20%, and William Lindsey had almost 12%, according to unofficial results.
The four Republicans ran for the seat of incumbent Rick Lohnes, who opted not to run for re-election. No Democrats filed to run for county commission this primary. County Boards of Elections have until July 15 to certify petitions for Independent candidates in the November general election.
Rittenhouse, of New Carlisle, formerly served as the president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association — the first woman to hold the title in the club’s nearly 70-year history. She operates two agricultural businesses with her husband, where she manages payroll and other administrative responsibilities and also cares for cattle.
Holt is a Springfield resident and political consultant who has worked with Republican candidates such as Jim Jordan in multiple states to run their campaigns.
Lowrey, a New Carlisle native, is in his third full-term as mayor and works at Wright-Patt Air Force base.
Lindsey was first elected as a member of New Carlisle’s city council in 2015, and he also served as the city’s vice-mayor for two years. He has experience with the Vandalia Fire Department and has owned and ran a small business.
About the Author