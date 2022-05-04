Rittenhouse leads Clark County commission Republican primary

As of Tuesday night, Rittenhouse had nearly 44% of the vote with 881 ballots cast in her favor, while challenger Mike Lowrey had roughly 23%, Rich Holt had nearly 20%, and William Lindsey had almost 12%, according to unofficial results.

The four Republicans ran for the seat of incumbent Rick Lohnes, who opted not to run for re-election. No Democrats filed to run for county commission this primary. County Boards of Elections have until July 15 to certify petitions for Independent candidates in the November general election.