Ridgewood School names distinguished, honorary alumni award recipients

Ridgewood School will recognize its 2023 distinguished and honorary alumni award recipients tonight.

As distinguished alumni, the school will recognize three posthumously — Edgar B. Lupfer, class of 1931; Mary Hope Lupfer Brooks, class of 1935; and Joseph M. Lupfer, class of 1938 — as well as Sarah L. Rogers, class of 1970; and David E. Pullins, class of 1997.

The Lupfer family members were recognized for their careers, being servant-leaders in their community and their support of the school.

Rogers’ career includes her work as the executive director of Heritage Montgomery, a grant-making organization in Maryland that serves the state-certified heritage area of 500 square miles north of Washington, D.C. It unifies and raises the profiles of county, history, nature and culture sites and trails, with an economic impact of more than $300 million annually.

Pullins serves as associate curator of European Paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and recently co-curated the museum’s ground-breaking Juan de Pareja exhibit.

This Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields; served in local, state or national affairs or provided service to society; and demonstrated outstanding support of the school.

The Honorary Alumni Award recipients are Teresa R. and Phillip R. Campbell. This award is for people who, although not alumni, have served the school by making a significant contribution of time, effort or resources, and by serving as a role model for students.

Since enrolling their daughter Kristin in Ridgewood’s kindergarten in 2001, the Campbells have volunteered in various capacities at the school, including serving as school trustees, and they chaired the annual Hearts & Hands Auction in 2022. They are also active in several local and professional organizations.

Teresa is a professor at Clark State College and Phillip is retired from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.