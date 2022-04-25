springfield-news-sun logo
Ridgewood School earns Purple Ribbon Award

By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
13 hours ago

A local school’s efforts in supporting a Springfield nonprofit organization have earned it an honor.

Ridgewood School will be recognized with the Purple Ribbon Award from Project Woman for its volunteering and contributions. The students will be celebrated in the Purple Ribbon Award program at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

The event is open to the public, but reservations are suggested.

Project Woman provides services to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and provides educational tools for prevention.

Ridgewood student council members have supported Project Woman efforts since 2014, providing things such as supply kits for those using the organization’s shelters, as well as providing holiday cards, treat bags for kids and even food for Thanksgiving.

Earlier this month, Ridgewood students added an additional service by raising money for Project Woman through selling products at its Zero Waste Store at the Hatch Artist Studios during First Friday activities.

The desire to help adults and children in difficult situations sparked the students to make a difference according to Dan Metzger, a Ridgewood teacher and the student council advisor.

“They recognize the importance of Project Woman’s work to provide a safe space and hope their efforts inspire others to help,” he said.

The event coincides with April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Project Woman has been active around the community with exhibits and events. These will be on display during the program as well as art and music from Ridgewood students.

“The Purple Ribbon Award is given to acknowledge a person’s or group’s outstanding support of Project Woman and its mission,” said Laura Baxter, Project Woman executive director. “We are delighted to recognize the tremendous support of Ridgewood School and its students this year.”

The program will also recognize Project Woman’s recent reaccreditation by the Council of Accreditation.

For reservations, RSVP to projectwoman@projectwomanohio.org or more information about Project Woman’s services, go to www.projectwomanohio.org.

About the Author

Brett Turner
