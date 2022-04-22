Habitat for Humanity hosts grand opening, ribbon cutting for Springfield ReStore

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday for their new Springfield ReStore.
The new store is located at 2990 Derr Road, at the north corner of the Northland Plaza Shopping Center. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. There will also be more celebration of the opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with food trucks.
“We’re really excited because this is our grand opening celebration for our new ReStore in Springfield. It’s our second Restore,” said Norm Miozzi, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton. “We’ve been looking forward to this and planning this for years. It’s just really exciting and it’s a beautiful store. We’re pretty proud about ours because we think they look really nice, and some don’t have the space that we do to hold some of the larger items.”
The ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center, is open to the public, and provides a variety of new and gently used products at a reduced price. The store has items to those similar at other home good stores, such as cabinets, furniture, appliances, paint and painting supplies, light fixtures, doors, windows, flooring, home décor, and more.
All proceeds from the Restore go back to Habitat to provide affordable housing to local families in the homeownership program and critical repairs for low-income Clark County residents.
Miozzi said this new store means two things for the Springfield community.
“(It gives) some opportunities for some great items for their homes at really affordable prices, but the other thing it does is the store generates revenue and with those revenues, what we do is we turn around and put that back into the community doing critical home repairs, building new homes, providing that homeownership opportunity, and then also we do renovations for the families that come to use for the opportunity to own a home,” he said.
Along with shopping at the ReStore, community members can also donate unwanted or gently used items. Smaller donations can be dropped off at the store during business hours, up to a half hour before the store closes. Larger donations can be picked up by the store free of charge by calling 937-222-2296.
The store runs with the help of 8-10 volunteers each day who help process donations, create displays, organize, clean and help with other tasks. To volunteer or apply for a program, visit the website at daytonhabitat.org.
Scott Withers, Springfield ReStore manager, said the store is going to be a “great asset” for the community.
“All of our profits are going to building homes in Dayton and in Springfield, and the Springfield donations come here. It all goes to help affordable housing in the community,” he said. “I hope it’s going to be like an institution in the city and do a lot of good... Everyone works so hard to make this happen and everybody deserves some credit.”
About the Author