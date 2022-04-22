Habitat for Humanity hosts grand opening, ribbon cutting for Springfield ReStore

All proceeds from the Restore go back to Habitat to provide affordable housing to local families in the homeownership program and critical repairs for low-income Clark County residents.

Miozzi said this new store means two things for the Springfield community.

“(It gives) some opportunities for some great items for their homes at really affordable prices, but the other thing it does is the store generates revenue and with those revenues, what we do is we turn around and put that back into the community doing critical home repairs, building new homes, providing that homeownership opportunity, and then also we do renovations for the families that come to use for the opportunity to own a home,” he said.

Along with shopping at the ReStore, community members can also donate unwanted or gently used items. Smaller donations can be dropped off at the store during business hours, up to a half hour before the store closes. Larger donations can be picked up by the store free of charge by calling 937-222-2296.

The store runs with the help of 8-10 volunteers each day who help process donations, create displays, organize, clean and help with other tasks. To volunteer or apply for a program, visit the website at daytonhabitat.org.

Scott Withers, Springfield ReStore manager, said the store is going to be a “great asset” for the community.

“All of our profits are going to building homes in Dayton and in Springfield, and the Springfield donations come here. It all goes to help affordable housing in the community,” he said. “I hope it’s going to be like an institution in the city and do a lot of good... Everyone works so hard to make this happen and everybody deserves some credit.”